Savvas Learning Salaries

Savvas Learning's salary ranges from $89,760 in total compensation per year for a Copywriter at the low-end to $156,215 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Savvas Learning. Last updated: 11/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $95K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Copywriter
$89.8K
Product Manager
Median $131K

Sales
$156K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Savvas Learning is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $156,215. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Savvas Learning is $113,050.

Other Resources