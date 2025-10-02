Company Directory
Saviynt
Saviynt Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Los Angeles Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area package at Saviynt totals $105K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Saviynt's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Saviynt
Associate Software Engineer
El Segundo, CA
Total per annum
$105K
Level
L1
Base salary
$105K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
6 Years
What are the career levels at Saviynt?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Saviynt in Greater Los Angeles Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $191,237. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Saviynt for the Software Engineer role in Greater Los Angeles Area is $125,000.

Other Resources