Claim Your Company
Saviynt Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru package at Saviynt totals ₹2.31M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Saviynt's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Saviynt
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per annum
₹2.31M
Level
hidden
Base salary
₹2.31M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years' experience
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Saviynt?

₹13.95M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

FAQ

Other Resources