Company Directory
Satispay
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • United States

Satispay Software Engineer Salaries in United States

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Satispay totals $51.2K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Satispay's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Satispay
Software Engineer
Milan, MI
Total per annum
$51.2K
Level
L4
Base salary
$46.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$4.9K
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
6 Years
What are the career levels at Satispay?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Satispay, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Satispay in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $62,942. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Satispay for the Software Engineer role in United States is $46,752.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Satispay

Related Companies

  • SoFi
  • Square
  • Facebook
  • Intuit
  • Flipkart
  • See all companies →

Other Resources