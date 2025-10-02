Software Engineer compensation in Greater Seattle Area at SAP Concur ranges from $130K per year for T2 to $243K per year for T4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Seattle Area package totals $185K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for SAP Concur's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
$130K
$119K
$944
$9.7K
T3
$174K
$150K
$7.7K
$16.2K
T4
$243K
$190K
$31.7K
$21.2K
