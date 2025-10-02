Software Engineer compensation in Brazil at SAP Concur totals R$238K per year for T3. The median yearly compensation in Brazil package totals R$186K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for SAP Concur's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
T2
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
T3
R$238K
R$198K
R$0
R$40.6K
T4
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title