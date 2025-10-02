Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at S&P Global totals £62.3K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £63K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for S&P Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L8
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L9
£62.3K
£55.8K
£0
£6.5K
L10
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L11
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At S&P Global, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-YR (16.50% semi-annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (16.50% semi-annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-YR (16.50% semi-annually)