Work Here? Claim Your Company
S&P Global Software Engineer Salaries in Philadelphia Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Philadelphia Area package at S&P Global totals $180K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for S&P Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
S&P Global
Software Engineer
Philadelphia, PA
Total per annum
$180K
Level
L11
Base salary
$165K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
12 Years
What are the career levels at S&P Global?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At S&P Global, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (16.50% semi-annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (16.50% semi-annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-YR (16.50% semi-annually)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at S&P Global in Philadelphia Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $275,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at S&P Global for the Software Engineer role in Philadelphia Area is $183,000.

Other Resources