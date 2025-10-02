Company Directory
S&P Global
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Madrid Metropolitan Area

S&P Global Software Engineer Salaries in Madrid Metropolitan Area

View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for S&P Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

We only need 4 more Software Engineer submissions at S&P Global to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

€142K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At S&P Global, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (16.50% semi-annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (16.50% semi-annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-YR (16.50% semi-annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

FAQ

Ang pinakamataas na sahod package na naiulat para sa Software Engineer sa S&P Global in Madrid Metropolitan Area ay may taunang kabuuang bayad na €54,210. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa S&P Global para sa Software Engineer role in Madrid Metropolitan Area ay €44,315.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for S&P Global

Related Companies

  • Envestnet
  • Affirma
  • Jack Henry & Associates
  • Alkami
  • Enova International
  • See all companies →

Other Resources