S&P Global Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

Software Engineer compensation in Greater Toronto Area at S&P Global ranges from CA$78.3K per year for L8 to CA$105K per year for L10. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$92.9K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for S&P Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L8 Software Developer I ( Entry Level ) CA$78.3K CA$76.2K CA$0 CA$2.1K L9 Software Developer II CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- L10 Software Developer II CA$105K CA$100K CA$0 CA$4.4K L11 Lead Software Developer CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- View 3 More Levels

CA$226K Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( CAD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

HR / Recruiting? Create an interactive offer

Vesting Schedule Main 33 % YR 1 33 % YR 2 33 % YR 3 Stock Type RSU At S&P Global, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 16.50 % semi-annually )

33 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 16.50 % semi-annually )

33 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 16.50 % semi-annually )

What's the vesting schedule at S&P Global ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers . You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles Submit New Title