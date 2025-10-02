Company Directory
S&P Global
S&P Global Data Scientist Salaries in New York City Area

Data Scientist compensation in New York City Area at S&P Global totals $142K per year for L9. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $165K.

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L8
Data Scientist I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L9
Data Scientist II
$142K
$125K
$0
$16.8K
L10
Data Scientist III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L11
Lead Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At S&P Global, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (16.50% semi-annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (16.50% semi-annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-YR (16.50% semi-annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at S&P Global in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $208,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at S&P Global for the Data Scientist role in New York City Area is $165,000.

