View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for S&P Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025
Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At S&P Global, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-YR (16.50% semi-annually)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (16.50% semi-annually)
33% vests in the 3rd-YR (16.50% semi-annually)