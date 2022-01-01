Company Directory
S&P Global
Work Here? Claim Your Company

S&P Global Salaries

S&P Global's salary ranges from $4,029 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $335,168 for a Corporate Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of S&P Global. Last updated: 10/25/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
L8 $13.3K
L9 $24.5K
L10 $30.1K
L11 $45K
L13 $77K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Product Manager
Median $89.4K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $290K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Data Analyst
Median $12K
Data Scientist
Median $160K
Business Analyst
Median $170K
Solution Architect
Median $205K

Data Architect

Accountant
$111K
Business Operations
$124K
Corporate Development
$335K
Customer Success
$89.6K
Data Science Manager
$53.8K
Financial Analyst
$62.9K
Information Technologist (IT)
$48.9K
Management Consultant
$90.8K
Marketing
$89.6K
Marketing Operations
$4K
Product Designer
$104K
Program Manager
$52.8K
Project Manager
$55K
Sales
$270K
Sales Engineer
$109K
Technical Program Manager
$155K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At S&P Global, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (16.50% semi-annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (16.50% semi-annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-YR (16.50% semi-annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at S&P Global is Corporate Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $335,168. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at S&P Global is $89,550.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for S&P Global

Related Companies

  • Envestnet
  • Affirma
  • Jack Henry & Associates
  • Alkami
  • Enova International
  • See all companies →

Other Resources