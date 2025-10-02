Company Directory
Sandia National Labs
Sandia National Labs Software Engineer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Sandia National Labs totals $203K per year for Senior Member of Technical Staff. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $212K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Sandia National Labs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Member of Technical Staff
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Member of Technical Staff
$203K
$200K
$0
$3K
Principal Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Distinguished Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

What are the career levels at Sandia National Labs?

Included Titles

Systems Engineer

Research Scientist

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Sandia National Labs in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $219,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sandia National Labs for the Software Engineer role in San Francisco Bay Area is $160,000.

