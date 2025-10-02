Software Engineer compensation in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area at Sandia National Labs ranges from $121K per year for Member of Technical Staff to $169K per year for Principal Member of Technical Staff. The median yearly compensation in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area package totals $125K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Sandia National Labs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Member of Technical Staff
$121K
$117K
$0
$3.8K
Senior Member of Technical Staff
$152K
$151K
$0
$875
Principal Member of Technical Staff
$169K
$167K
$0
$2.5K
Distinguished Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
