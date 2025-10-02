Company Directory
Salsify
  • Portugal

Salsify Software Engineer Salaries in Portugal

Software Engineer compensation in Portugal at Salsify totals €54.9K per year for Software Engineer 2. The median yearly compensation in Portugal package totals €52.6K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Salsify's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/2/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
(Entry Level)
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer 2
€54.9K
€54.9K
€0
€0
Senior Software Engineer 1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Senior Software Engineer 2
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Salsify, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

Salsify şirketindeki in Portugal Software Engineer pozisyonu için bildirilen en yüksek maaş paketi, yıllık toplam €99,392 tazminatta yer almaktadır. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Salsify şirketinde Software Engineer rolü in Portugal için bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat €52,562 tutarındadır.

