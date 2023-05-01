Company Directory
Safe Security
Safe Security Salaries

Safe Security's salary ranges from $59,467 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $172,354 for a Sales Engineer in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Safe Security. Last updated: 8/15/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $59.5K
Data Scientist
$164K
Product Manager
$71.9K

Sales Engineer
$172K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Safe Security is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $172,354. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Safe Security is $118,021.

