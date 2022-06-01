Company Directory
SADA
SADA Salaries

SADA's salary ranges from $21,128 in total compensation per year for a Copywriter in India at the low-end to $295,515 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SADA. Last updated: 9/9/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $175K
Solution Architect
Median $230K
Actuary
$99.5K

Copywriter
$21.1K
Customer Service
$40.8K
Human Resources
$148K
Product Designer
$101K
Program Manager
$43.4K
Project Manager
$138K
Sales
$160K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$224K
Software Engineering Manager
$296K
The highest paying role reported at SADA is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $295,515. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SADA is $142,973.

