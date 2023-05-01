Company Directory
RxSense
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about RxSense that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    RxSense is a healthcare technology company that offers cloud-based enterprise solutions for pharmacy benefits administration, claims processing, and analytics. It serves pharmacy benefit managers, health plans, health systems, and new industry entrants. RxSense also provides low-priced prescription drugs to consumers through its SingleCare prescription savings services, utilizing its platform and direct contracts with major pharmacies. The company aims to improve healthcare transparency and access to affordable medications for millions of Americans.

    https://rxsense.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    351
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for RxSense

    Related Companies

    • DoorDash
    • PayPal
    • Google
    • Lyft
    • Coinbase
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources