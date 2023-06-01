Company Directory
RXQ Compounding
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about RXQ Compounding that may be helpful for others (e.g. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    RXQ Compounding, LLC is an FDA Registered 503B Outsourcing Facility located in Albany, OH, that guarantees safety, availability, and compliance. They emerged in front of new regulations from the FDA governing compounding facilities and the state board of pharmacy to assure that the safest products are delivered to their customers and patients. All products are manufactured in an ISO 5 environment, and they have partnered with the Ohio Innovation Fund to develop a viable enterprise in Southern Ohio.

    https://rxqcompounding.com
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    126
    Number of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for RXQ Compounding

    Related Companies

    • LinkedIn
    • Coinbase
    • Snap
    • Flipkart
    • Apple
    • See all companies →

    Other Resources