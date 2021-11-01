Company Directory
Roofstock
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Roofstock Salaries

Roofstock's salary ranges from $89,550 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Hungary at the low-end to $276,375 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Roofstock. Last updated: 9/18/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Product Manager
Median $187K
Data Scientist
$164K
Management Consultant
$172K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Product Designer
$195K
Software Engineer
$89.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$276K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Roofstock is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $276,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Roofstock is $179,428.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Roofstock

Related Companies

  • Bungalow
  • Zumper
  • realtor.com
  • Flyhomes
  • Knock
  • See all companies →

Other Resources