Machine Learning Engineer compensation in United States at Rokt ranges from $330K per year for L4B to $344K per year for L5A. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $314K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Rokt's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4A
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4B
$330K
$218K
$98.1K
$14.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Rokt, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
