Company Directory
Rocketmat
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Rocketmat that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Rocketmat is an AI company specializing in HR, talent management, and recruiting. They analyze and develop algorithms based on data from education, career, skills, and performance to analyze talent pools and provide predictive analysis for selection, promotion, training, and resource management. Their solutions seamlessly integrate with clients' systems and can be customized for multi-client environments. Their goal is to assist clients in making informed people management decisions using intelligent and dynamic algorithms.

    http://rocketmat.com
    Website
    2017
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Rocketmat

    Related Companies

    • Coinbase
    • Netflix
    • Intuit
    • Microsoft
    • Google
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources