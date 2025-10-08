Company Directory
Rocket Companies
  • Product Designer

  • UX Designer

Rocket Companies UX Designer Salaries

The median UX Designer compensation in United States package at Rocket Companies totals $107K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Rocket Companies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025

Median Package
company icon
Rocket Companies
Experience Designer
Detroit, MI
Total per annum
$107K
Level
Mid
Base salary
$97.5K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$9K
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
8 Years
What are the career levels at Rocket Companies?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Designer at Rocket Companies in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $170,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rocket Companies for the UX Designer role in United States is $106,500.

Other Resources