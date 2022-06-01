Rocket Companies Salaries

Company Directory
Rocket Companies's salary ranges from $75,876 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $215,735 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rocket Companies. Last updated: 8/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $131K

Back-End Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $183K
Business Development
$199K

Data Analyst
$99K
Data Science Manager
$216K
Data Scientist
$109K
Financial Analyst
$119K
Human Resources
$94.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$171K
Marketing
$99.5K
Product Designer
$171K
Product Design Manager
$183K
Recruiter
$75.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$137K
Solution Architect
$186K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Rocket Companies is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $215,735. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rocket Companies is $136,680.

