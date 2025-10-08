Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at Roche totals $213K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $216K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Roche's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$213K
$184K
$6.7K
$22.3K
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
