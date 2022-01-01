Roche Salaries

Company Directory
Roche's salary ranges from $19,638 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in Taiwan at the low-end to $331,500 for a Corporate Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Roche. Last updated: 9/18/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $137K
Senior Software Engineer $200K
Staff Software Engineer $200K
Principal Software Engineer $290K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Data Scientist I $118K
Data Scientist II $160K
Senior Data Scientist $170K

Biostatistician

Product Manager
Median $196K

Mechanical Engineer
Median $133K
Biomedical Engineer
Median $100K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $304K
Project Manager
Median $156K
Technical Program Manager
Median $165K
Accountant
$25.5K
Business Operations
$35.7K
Business Operations Manager
$177K
Business Analyst
$199K
Corporate Development
$332K
Customer Service
$19.6K
Data Science Manager
$264K
Financial Analyst
$131K
Human Resources
$206K
Information Technologist (IT)
$71.6K
Management Consultant
$85.8K
Marketing
$212K
Product Designer
$69.5K
Program Manager
$209K
Sales
$136K
Sales Engineer
$92.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$161K
Solution Architect
$98.2K
Technical Writer
$48K
UX Researcher
$101K
Venture Capitalist
$176K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Roche is Corporate Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $331,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Roche is $158,126.

Other Resources