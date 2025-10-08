UX Designer compensation in United States at Roblox ranges from $189K per year for IC1 to $470K per year for IC6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $350K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Roblox's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
IC1
$189K
$150K
$35.8K
$2.9K
IC2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC4
$361K
$217K
$143K
$0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
45%
YR 1
35%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
At Roblox, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
45% vests in the 1st-YR (11.25% quarterly)
35% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.75% quarterly)
20% vests in the 3rd-YR (5.00% quarterly)
Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.
33%
YR 1
33%
YR 2
33%
YR 3
At Roblox, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33% vests in the 1st-YR (8.25% quarterly)
33% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.25% quarterly)
33% vests in the 3rd-YR (8.25% quarterly)
Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Roblox, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.