Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at Robinhood ranges from $200K per year for L1 to $469K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $272K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Robinhood's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
$200K
$134K
$53.6K
$12.4K
L2
$294K
$180K
$96.2K
$18.5K
L3
$431K
$217K
$190K
$23.4K
L4
$469K
$217K
$230K
$22.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Robinhood, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
100%
YR 1
At Robinhood, RSUs are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:
100% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% quarterly)