The median Recruiter compensation in Taiwan package at Robert Walters totals NT$1.02M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Robert Walters's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Robert Walters
Recruiter
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
Total per annum
NT$1.02M
Level
-
Base salary
NT$1.02M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
7 Years
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Robert Walters in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$2,430,995. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Robert Walters for the Recruiter role in Taiwan is NT$813,915.

