Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at Rivian ranges from $180K per year for RIV-4 to $440K per year for RIV-7. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $301K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Rivian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus RIV-3 Software Engineer I ( Entry Level ) $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- RIV-4 Software Engineer II $180K $144K $33.3K $3.3K RIV-5 Senior Software Engineer $240K $180K $51K $8.2K RIV-6 Staff Software Engineer $306K $220K $65.4K $20.9K View 3 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 Alternate 2 50 % YR 1 50 % YR 2 Stock Type RSU At Rivian, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule: 50 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 12.50 % quarterly )

50 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 12.50 % quarterly ) 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Rivian, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 25.00 % annually ) 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Rivian, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 2nd - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 4th - YR ( 6.25 % quarterly )

What's the vesting schedule at Rivian ?

