Rivian Manufacturing Engineer Salaries in Greater Los Angeles Area

Manufacturing Engineer compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area at Rivian ranges from $108K per year to $272K. The median yearly compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area package totals $170K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Rivian's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025

Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
RIV-3
Mechanical Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
RIV-4
Mechanical Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
RIV-5
Senior Mechanical Engineer
$186K
$145K
$38.3K
$3.3K
RIV-6
Staff Mechanical Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

50%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

Stock Type
RSU

At Rivian, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-YR (12.50% quarterly)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% quarterly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Rivian, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Rivian, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Manufacturing Engineer at Rivian in Greater Los Angeles Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $272,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rivian for the Manufacturing Engineer role in Greater Los Angeles Area is $170,000.

