Rivian and Volkswagen Group Technologies Backend Software Engineer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package at Rivian and Volkswagen Group Technologies totals $194K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Rivian and Volkswagen Group Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025

Median Package
company icon
Rivian and Volkswagen Group Technologies
Software Engineer
Palo Alto, CA
Total per annum
$194K
Level
L4
Base salary
$160K
Stock (/yr)
$25.5K
Bonus
$8K
Years at company
0 Years
Years' experience
4 Years
What are the career levels at Rivian and Volkswagen Group Technologies?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Rivian and Volkswagen Group Technologies in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $326,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rivian and Volkswagen Group Technologies for the Backend Software Engineer role in San Francisco Bay Area is $193,500.

