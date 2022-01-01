Company Directory
Riverbed Technology
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Riverbed Technology Salaries

Riverbed Technology's salary ranges from $41,644 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $203,975 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Riverbed Technology. Last updated: 9/18/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $96K
Product Manager
Median $135K
Software Engineer
$41.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Software Engineering Manager
$204K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Riverbed Technology je Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $203,975. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Riverbed Technology je $115,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Riverbed Technology

Related Companies

  • Genesys
  • Quick Base
  • Circadence
  • Barracuda Networks
  • Interactions
  • See all companies →

Other Resources