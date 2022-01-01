Company Directory
Ritual
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Ritual Salaries

Ritual's salary ranges from $96,768 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Canada at the low-end to $243,040 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ritual. Last updated: 8/21/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Administrative Assistant
$112K
Marketing
$102K
Marketing Operations
$131K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Product Designer
$99.5K
Product Manager
$241K
Software Engineer
$96.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$243K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Ritual هو مدير هندسة البرمجيات at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $243,040. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Ritual هو $112,200.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ritual

Related Companies

  • FloSports
  • BARK
  • SharkNinja
  • Gensler
  • OCC
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources