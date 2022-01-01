Company Directory
Rite Aid
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Rite Aid Salaries

Rite Aid's salary ranges from $33,446 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $271,350 for a Programme Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rite Aid. Last updated: 8/21/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Business Development
$258K
Customer Service
$33.4K
Data Science Manager
$179K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Data Scientist
$80.4K
Human Resources
$86.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$62.1K
Legal
$251K
Physician
$83.3K
Product Designer
$174K
Programme Manager
$271K
Sales
$39.8K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$241K
Software Engineer
$66.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$206K
Solution Architect
$164K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Rite Aid is Programme Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $271,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rite Aid is $164,175.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Rite Aid

Related Companies

  • Best Buy
  • Express
  • URBN
  • The TJX Companies
  • Foot Locker
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources