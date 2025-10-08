Company Directory
Riskified
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area

Riskified Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area package at Riskified totals ₪495K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Riskified's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025

Median Package
company icon
Riskified
Software Engineer
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Total per annum
₪495K
Level
L2
Base salary
₪404K
Stock (/yr)
₪57.7K
Bonus
₪33.7K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years' experience
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Riskified?

₪566K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Riskified in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪645,885. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Riskified for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area is ₪486,495.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Riskified

Related Companies

  • NetApp
  • Visa
  • Autodesk
  • Akamai
  • Citrix
  • See all companies →

Other Resources