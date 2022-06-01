Company Directory
Rise People Salaries

Rise People's salary ranges from $40,079 in total compensation per year for a Copywriter at the low-end to $118,286 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rise People. Last updated: 9/18/2025

$160K

Copywriter
$40.1K
Product Manager
$60.8K
Software Engineer
Median $96K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $118K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rise People is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $118,286. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rise People is $78,387.

Other Resources