Rise Interactive Salaries

Rise Interactive's salary ranges from $43,210 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Mexico at the low-end to $165,825 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rise Interactive. Last updated: 9/18/2025

$160K

Marketing
$49.8K
Product Manager
$166K
Software Engineer
$43.2K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rise Interactive is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $165,825. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rise Interactive is $49,750.

