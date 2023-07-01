Company Directory
Rippey AI
    • About

    Rippey AI offers software bots to streamline logistics companies' operations by automating tasks and processes. These bots eliminate manual work, allowing companies to scale without hiring more staff. By automating conversations, documents, and workflows, Rippey.AI helps bridge the gap between data and operating systems. This frees up time for key staff members to focus on business strategies and improving customer experiences. For more information, visit www.rippey.ai or email automate@rippey.ai.

    http://www.rippey.ai
    Website
    2019
    Year Founded
    52
    Number of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources