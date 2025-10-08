Video Game Software Engineer compensation in United States at Riot Games ranges from $141K per year for P1 to $371K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $247K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Riot Games's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P1
$141K
$128K
$0
$13K
P2
$189K
$156K
$5.8K
$27K
P3
$224K
$189K
$5.5K
$30.2K
P4
$289K
$231K
$0
$57.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
