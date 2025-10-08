Riot Games Video Game Software Engineer Salaries in United States

Video Game Software Engineer compensation in United States at Riot Games ranges from $141K per year for P1 to $371K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $247K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Riot Games's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus P1 Associate Software Engineer ( Entry Level ) $141K $128K $0 $13K P2 Software Engineer $189K $156K $5.8K $27K P3 Senior Software Engineer $224K $189K $5.5K $30.2K P4 Staff Software Engineer $289K $231K $0 $57.2K View 3 More Levels

What's the vesting schedule at Riot Games ?

