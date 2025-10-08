Company Directory
Riot Games
Riot Games Video Game Software Engineer Salaries in United States

Video Game Software Engineer compensation in United States at Riot Games ranges from $141K per year for P1 to $371K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $247K.

Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P1
Associate Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$141K
$128K
$0
$13K
P2
Software Engineer
$189K
$156K
$5.8K
$27K
P3
Senior Software Engineer
$224K
$189K
$5.5K
$30.2K
P4
Staff Software Engineer
$289K
$231K
$0
$57.2K
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Video Game Software Engineer at Riot Games in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $370,510. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Riot Games for the Video Game Software Engineer role in United States is $235,000.

