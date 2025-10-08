Video Game Software Engineer compensation in Greater Seattle Area at Riot Games ranges from $292K per year for P4 to $367K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in Greater Seattle Area package totals $304K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Riot Games's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$292K
$224K
$0
$67.8K
