Video Game Software Engineer compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area at Riot Games ranges from $141K per year for P1 to $375K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in Greater Los Angeles Area package totals $218K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Riot Games's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
P1
$141K
$128K
$0
$13K
P2
$189K
$156K
$5.8K
$27K
P3
$219K
$185K
$3.8K
$30.6K
P4
$285K
$239K
$0
$46.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
