Company Directory
Richemont
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Richemont Salaries

Richemont's salary ranges from $18,384 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in Hong Kong (SAR) at the low-end to $220,700 for a Solution Architect in Switzerland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Richemont. Last updated: 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Business Analyst
$48.6K
Data Scientist
$210K
Marketing
$18.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Product Manager
$144K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$125K
Software Engineer
$162K
Software Engineering Manager
$117K
Solution Architect
$221K
Technical Program Manager
$54.6K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Richemont is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $220,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Richemont is $124,955.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Richemont

Related Companies

  • GlobalFoundries
  • Kohl's
  • BJ's Wholesale Club
  • The TJX Companies
  • LVMH
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/richemont/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.