Company Directory
Ricardo
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Ricardo Salaries

Ricardo's salary ranges from $8,501 in total compensation per year for a UX Researcher in India at the low-end to $100,000 for a Mechanical Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ricardo. Last updated: 8/25/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Mechanical Engineer
Median $100K
Software Engineer
$34.2K
UX Researcher
$8.5K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Ricardo is Mechanical Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $100,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ricardo is $34,232.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ricardo

Related Companies

  • Airbnb
  • Uber
  • Coinbase
  • Lyft
  • Roblox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources