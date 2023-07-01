Company Directory
Rhode Island Historical Society

    About

    The Rhode Island Historical Society is a membership organization founded in 1822. They collect, preserve, and share Rhode Island's history through their extensive collections, including objects, manuscripts, books, photographs, and maps. They own and maintain historic landmarks such as the John Brown House and the Aldrich House. They also operate the Mary Elizabeth Robinson Research Center and the Museum of Work and Culture. The Society offers educational programs, teacher training, exhibits, concerts, and community activities.

    rihs.org
    Website
    1822
    Year Founded
    31
    Number of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources