Research Innovations Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Research Innovations totals $164K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $173K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Research Innovations's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/8/2025

Average Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$164K
$159K
$0
$5.3K
Principal Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 1 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Research Innovations?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Research Innovations in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $190,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Research Innovations for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in United States is $148,610.

