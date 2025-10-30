Company Directory
RemoteLock
RemoteLock Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in India package at RemoteLock totals ₹6.11M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for RemoteLock's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/30/2025

Median Package
RemoteLock
Senior Product Manager
Chennai, TN, India
Total per annum
₹6.11M
Level
hidden
Base salary
₹5.76M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹348K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years' experience
11+ Years
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at RemoteLock in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,185,359. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at RemoteLock for the Product Manager role in India is ₹6,108,716.

