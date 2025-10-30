Company Directory
The average UX Researcher total compensation in United States at Remitly ranges from $154K to $218K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Remitly's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/30/2025

Average Total Compensation

$174K - $198K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$154K$174K$198K$218K
Common Range
Possible Range

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Remitly, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Researcher at Remitly in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $218,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Remitly for the UX Researcher role in United States is $153,550.

