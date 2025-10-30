Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at Remitly ranges from $388K per year for Engineering Manager III to $553K per year for Director of Engineering. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $415K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Remitly's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/30/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Engineering Manager III
$388K
$223K
$165K
$0
Engineering Manager IV
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Director of Engineering
$553K
$253K
$300K
$0
VP of Engineering
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Remitly, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)